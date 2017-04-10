Nation & World

April 10, 2017 5:43 AM

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

The Dalai Lama consecrated a Buddhist monastery in India's remote northeast, amid Chinese warnings that the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader's visit to a disputed border region would damage bilateral relations with India. Nearly 10,000 people, some of them from neighboring Bhutan, greeted the Dalai Lama at the religious site.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, North Korea and South Korea's women's ice hockey and soccer teams faced off in matches in the South Korean city of Gangneung and the North Korean capitol of Pyongyang.

Cherry blossoms were in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo.

At the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai, Sauber's Antonio Giovinazzi lost control and crashed spectacularly into the wall, littering the track with debris and bringing a premature end to the qualifying session.

Chinese residents in Hong Kong gathered at a cemetery and paid respects to their dead ancestors on Tomb Sweeping Day.

