April 10, 2017 7:01 AM

Israel sets closure on Palestinian areas ahead of Passover

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel has imposed a closure on the Palestinian territories as a security measure for the weeklong Passover holiday.

The military said Palestinians will be barred from entering Israel from the West Bank or Gaza until the end of the weeklong holiday that starts Monday evening. It said exceptions will be made for humanitarian cases.

The closure does not apply to Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

Israel routinely imposes closures during Jewish holidays. Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on Gaza since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power in 2007.

