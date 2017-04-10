Nation & World

April 10, 2017 7:13 AM

Deputies shoot Florida man who'd tried to drown wife

The Associated Press
DELTONA, Fla.

A Florida sheriff's deputy shot and injured a man who authorities say refused to put down his pistol after trying to drown his wife in a swimming pool at their home.

Volusia County Sheriff's officials tell news outlets the shooting happened early Monday after the couple got into a fight.

A neighbor called deputies after the woman banged on his front door, asking for help. When deputies arrived, the husband stepped outside the front door with a gun.

Sheriff's officials say the man refused to drop his weapon and fired at least one shot. A deputy fired back. The man was hit in the arm and leg and was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The wife also was taken to a hospital.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave.

