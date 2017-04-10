Nation & World

April 10, 2017 8:54 AM

7 Southern EU leaders meet in Madrid to discuss Brexit

The Associated Press
MADRID

The leaders of Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus and Malta are meeting to review negotiations regarding Britain's exit from the European Union.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is hosting Monday's half-day summit of southern Europe leaders at El Pardo palace on Madrid's outskirts.

The leaders were to issue a joint statement following talks over lunch.

A Spanish government statement said the main topic would be Brexit negotiations and the challenges these pose for the EU. It said the seven would also discuss immigration and terrorism.

It is the third Southern EU Countries Summit to be held following meetings in Athens last September and in Lisbon in January.

