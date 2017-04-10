Nation & World

April 10, 2017 10:10 PM

Navy says no charges in drowning death during SEAL training

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

The Navy says there will be no criminal charges in the drowning of a sailor who was repeatedly pushed underwater by an instructor during Navy SEAL basic training in California.

A Navy statement Monday says Cmdr. Liam Hulin, head of the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, made the decision to pursue no charges in the death of 21-year-old Seaman James Derek Lovelace.

Hulin's conclusions came after his review of a Naval Criminal Investigative Service probe into Lovelace's death 11 months ago during a pool exercise near San Diego.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide after finding Lovelace had been dunked at least twice by an instructor while struggling to tread water in full gear.

The autopsy also revealed Lovelace had an enlarged heart that contributed to his death.

