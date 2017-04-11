Nation & World

April 11, 2017 3:41 AM

Elephants soak passers-by ahead of boisterous Thai holiday

The Associated Press
AYUTTHAYA, Thailand

Frolicsome elephants sprung a huge surprise on motorists and passers-by in Thailand on Tuesday, when they lined streets and doused them in gallons of water.

The jumbos from an elephant camp in the old capital Ayutthaya were brought out to welcome the Buddhist New Year, known here as "Songkran." The elephants raked passing traffic, soaked passengers in open vehicles and sprayed anyone foolish or brave enough to venture within range.

The holiday, the longest in the Thai calendar, starts later this week and runs officially for three days. Cities empty out as workers head home to see family and celebrate by cleansing images of the Buddha, washing the hands and feet of elders, and throwing water on each other in what is sometimes called the world's biggest water-fight.

The festival -- which is also celebrated in neighboring Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos -- falls at the hottest time of the year, when temperatures often creep above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos