April 11, 2017 6:38 AM

Man dies after being hit with beer bottle during bar fight

The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Police say a man is dead after another man hit him over the head with a beer bottle while they played pool at a Florida bar.

St. Petersburg police tell news outlets that 62-year-old Vincent Hollingsworth began arguing with 32-year-old Marion Stephens on Sunday night and hit him multiple times with a pool cue.

They say Stephens came up behind Hollingsworth and hit him with the bottle. Police say bouncers tried to separate the men, but Stephens got around them and hit Hollingsworth several more times. Hollingsworth fell, hitting his head on the pool table.

Medics took Hollingsworth to a hospital, where he died early Monday.

Stephens left the bar in a cab, but officers arrested him Monday. He faces a manslaughter charge. Jail records don't list an attorney.

