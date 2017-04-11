Nation & World

April 11, 2017 8:46 PM

Rolling Stone settles defamation case with UVa administrator

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Lawyers say Rolling Stone magazine and an administrator at the University of Virginia have reached a settlement in a defamation case over a story about an alleged gang rape on campus.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2p3mpRs ) the magazine reached the confidential settlement with former associate dean Nicole Eramo who had sued Rolling Stone over a 2014 article, "A Rape on Campus."

Eramo had alleged the botched article portrayed her as indifferent to victims of sexual assault. In November, a jury awarded Eramo $3 million after finding Rolling Stone and reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely defamed her.

The magazine filed a motion to vacate the judgment, but agreed to settle.

Eramo's lawyer said in a statement the settlement will allow her to move forward.

Rolling Stone called the settlement an "amicable resolution."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos