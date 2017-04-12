Nation & World

April 12, 2017 9:59 AM

Worker charged with bruising 5-month-old at church day care

The Associated Press
GLENSHAW, Pa.

A worker has been charged with physically abusing a 5-month-old at a church-run day care center near Pittsburgh.

Nineteen-year-old Julia Spencer, of Hampton Township, was arrested Tuesday night on aggravated assault, child endangerment and intimidation charges. She doesn't have an attorney.

Shaler Township police say surveillance video shows her abusing the boy Monday at the Glenshaw Presbyterian Early Learning Center.

Police say Spencer pulled the boy roughly from a swing, pushed him into a bouncy chair and tried to yank him out by his arms before slamming him into a crib. The boy's parents took him to a hospital for bruises, redness and swelling to his head, neck and shoulders.

Police say Spencer told the parents the boy had rolled over on a toy and was given "ice and TLC."

