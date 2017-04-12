Nation & World

April 12, 2017 10:22 AM

Kentucky officer shoots, wounds suspect

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

Officials say a Kentucky police officer shot and wounded a suspect while investigating a suspicious vehicle at a motel.

Police said in a statement the Lexington officer was patrolling late Tuesday when he noticed the vehicle behind a La Quinta Inn and decided to investigate. The statement said the officer fired at the suspect, who is described as a 26-year-old white man. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The statement says the officer has been with the department three years but did not release his name. He was not injured.

Police say the officer was wearing a body camera and the video will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard told news outlets officers have been patrolling the area due to complaints about illegal activity.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos