April 13, 2017 9:52 PM

Islamic group drops cemetery plan in Massachusetts town

The Associated Press
WORCESTER, Mass.

An Islamic group no longer plans to build a Muslim cemetery in a small Massachusetts town following a contentious fight for approval.

The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2p1SR7e ) reports the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester (WUS'-tur) announced Thursday it's dropping its plan for a cemetery in the town of Dudley. The group says it wants to build in Worcester instead.

On Wednesday, federal officials announced they had closed an investigation into whether Dudley violated the civil rights of the group when the town rejected the cemetery proposal. The town later agreed to allow the group to build a cemetery.

Now, the group says it wants to go elsewhere, and has been in talks with Worcester officials for months. The group says the logistics of the plan are still being worked out.

