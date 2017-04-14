Nation & World

April 14, 2017 4:07 AM

Albania police steps to prevent terror attacks during Easter

The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania

Albanian police say they have increased security measures over the Easter holidays.

A statement Friday said that an increased police presence would be seen in churches and other religious places, in the streets and the border crossing points "to prevent criminal events ... and events of terrorist character."

It is not clear why security has been increased or if there has been any warning.

The U.S. Embassy in Albania also urged U.S. citizens "to exercise particular caution."

On its website it writes that "terrorists in the region have previously sought to attack soft targets, to include churches and other places of worship, pedestrian malls, sports arenas, concert halls, and public gatherings."

Albania, with a Muslim-dominated population, has successfully fought rare cases of terror attempts.

