Nation & World

April 14, 2017 9:44 PM

Man charged with triple killing freed for lack of evidence

The Associated Press
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.

A San Bernardino County man charged with killing three people, including a 9-year-old boy, has been freed after the charges were dropped for lack of evidence.

Twenty-six-year-old Trayvon Brown of Rialto was released Friday after prosecutors asked a judge to drop the murder charges.

District Attorney Mike Ramos said this week his office had "serious concerns" about Brown's innocence.

Brown was jailed last July after two men — Samathy Mahan and Travon Williams — and Williams' 9-year-old son were gunned down in a parking lot as they left a liquor store in San Bernardino.

Mahan was a documented gang member. Authorities had said he may have been the intended target.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos