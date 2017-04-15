Nation & World

April 15, 2017 1:16 AM

Ex-NFL player driving truck that ran over, killed daughter

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Authorities say a former NFL player was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

The Arizona Republic reported (http://bit.ly/2nO2juS) that police say Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa Friday afternoon.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos