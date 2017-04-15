Nation & World

April 15, 2017 1:24 PM

Italy's Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, dies at 117

The Associated Press
ROME

An Italian doctor says Emma Morano, at 117 the world's oldest person, has died in her home in northern Italy.

Dr. Carlo Bava told The Associated Press by telephone that Morano's caretaker called him to say the woman had passed away Saturday afternoon while sitting in an armchair in her home in Verbania, a town on Lake Maggiore.

Bava said he had last paid his nearly-daily call on Morano on Friday. He says "she thanked me and held my hand" as usual.

Morano, born on Nov. 29, 1899, was also believed to have been the last surviving person in the world who was born in the 1800s.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos