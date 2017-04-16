Nation & World

Thousands expected to be evacuated in Syria after blast

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

An opposition activist group and a TV station run by Lebanon's Hezbollah say more than 3,000 people are expected to be evacuated from four villages as part of a population transfer that was briefly stalled by a deadly blast that killed scores.

The United Nations is not overseeing the transfer deal of the villages of Foua and Kfraya, besieged by rebels, and Madaya and Zabadani, encircled by the government.

Rami Abdurrahman who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said Sunday that 3,000 people will be evacuated from Foua and Kfarya, while 200 will be evacuated from Zabadani and Madaya.

Abdurrahman said Saturday's blast —which hit an area where thousands of government loyalists evacuated the day before had been waiting for hours — killed 112.

