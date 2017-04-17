Nation & World

April 17, 2017 6:51 AM

Clashes erupt between tribes and IS militants in Sinai

By ASHRAF SWEILAM Associated Press
EL-ARISH, Egypt

Egyptian security officials say three people have been injured in clashes between militants and local tribes in the Sinai peninsula.

The officials told The Associated Press Monday that militants from the Islamic State group launched RPG attacks Sunday in response to the kidnapping of three of its members by local tribes.

According to tribal sources, the unrest started when militants shot at a truck smuggling cigarettes into the area, where they impose a strict version of Islamic law that prohibits the sale of tobacco. The area around the city of Rafah is at the heart of an ongoing battle between militants and security forces.

The official sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media. The tribal sources requested anonymity for fear of reprisal.

