April 17, 2017 11:59 AM

The Latest: Students return to school a week after shooting

The Associated Press
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.

The Latest on the aftermath of a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Students have headed back to classes at a San Bernardino elementary school for the first time since a gunman opened fire last week and killed a teacher and 8-year-old boy.

Students began arriving at North Park Elementary Monday morning one week after the shooting.

Some people dropped off teddy bears. A performer outside the school created bubble art.

Police stood guard as students and staff members filed into the school. They passed by a large banner reading: "We love you."

The school had been closed since April 10. That's when a man walked into his estranged wife's classroom and opened fire.

Gunman Cedric Anderson then took his own life.

His wife, Karen Elaine Smith, and 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez were killed.

A 9-year-old boy who was wounded in the shooting was released from the hospital Friday.

___

6:30 a.m.

An elementary school in San Bernardino that was the scene of a murder-suicide is reopening.

School district officials say classes at North Park Elementary will resume Monday, a week after the killings.

Security will be tightened and counselors will be available for students and staff.

The school has been closed since April 10, when a man walked into his estranged wife's classroom and opened fire, killing her and an 8-year-old student. He then fatally shot himself.

A 9-year-old student who was wounded went home from a hospital on Friday.

He and the boy who died were standing near their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith.

Police say the shooter, Cedric Anderson, had been unsuccessfully trying to convince Smith to resume their relationship following a breakup just weeks into their marriage.

