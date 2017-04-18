Nation & World

April 18, 2017 7:14 AM

Report: Death sought for Saudi over attack on German car

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A state-linked Saudi newspaper says the kingdom's prosecutors have asked for the death sentence for a man suspected of being behind an attack on a German diplomatic car.

Medina news website reported Tuesday the Saudi citizen, who was unnamed, has been accused of burning tires to shut down a road in the eastern town of al-Awamiya and shooting at a car carrying German diplomats. The news site did not say when the alleged shooting occurred.

The Saudi Interior Ministry in March 2014 had announced the arrest of Ahmed al-Aradi in connection with an attack that burnt a German diplomatic vehicle in al-Awamiya and a number of other crimes, including robbery.

Al-Awamiya is heavily populated by the kingdom's minority Shiites and has been a flashpoint of anti-government unrest.

