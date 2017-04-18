Nation & World

April 18, 2017 8:51 AM

Pakistani officials say India abducted retired army officer

By MUNIR AHMED Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Pakistani officials say a retired army officer was lured to Nepal with a job prospect before being seized by Indian intelligence, which hopes to use him to secure the release of an Indian agent sentenced to death by Pakistan.

Two senior security officials said Tuesday that Indian agents abducted Lt. Col. Mohammad Habib, who went missing on April 6 after arriving in Nepal.

They say the abduction is aimed at pressuring Pakistan to release Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian naval officer convicted of espionage who was sentenced to death on April 10.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters about the sensitive matter.

Indian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos