April 19, 2017 10:18 AM

UN court rejects Ukraine request to block rebel funding

The Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands

The International Court of Justice has rejected Ukraine's request for measures aimed at blocking Russian support for rebels in eastern Ukraine, but imposed measures to rein in discrimination by Moscow against ethnic Tatars and other minorities in Crimea.

The U.N. court also said Wednesday that it expects both Moscow and Kiev to work to implement the Minsk agreements that were designed to bring peace to conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine.

At hearings last month, Ukraine accused Russia of sponsoring terrorism by providing funds and weapons to rebels in Ukraine and of discriminating against Tatars and others in Crimea. Lawyers for Russia rejected the allegations.

Wednesday's ruling was preliminary decision aimed at preserving Ukraine's rights while the full case makes its way through the court, a process likely to take years.

