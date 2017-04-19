Nation & World

April 19, 2017 8:56 AM

Teenage girl in Danish terror trial for alleged bomb plots

The Associated Press
HELSINKI

The trial of a 17-year-old Danish girl suspected of planning bomb attacks against two schools has begun near the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

Police arrested the girl, who was 15 at the time, in January of last year. The girl, who was not allowed to be named, has been kept in custody since her arrest.

Prosecutors have said her targets were her previous school west of Copenhagen and a Jewish school in the capital.

Charges against a 25-year-old man, initially believed to have been an accomplice, have been dropped.

The trial, which began in the Holbaek District Court Wednesday, is scheduled to last until May 5. No further details were immediately available.

