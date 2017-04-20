Nation & World

India court acquits ex-French diplomat of child rape charges

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

Indian news reports say a special court has acquitted a former French diplomat charged with raping his 3-year-old daughter in India.

The Bangalore Mirror reported that Judge B.S. Rekha said that there was no evidence to prove the charges against Pascal Mazurier, who was a consular official in the southern city of Bangalore. The ruling was made Wednesday.

Mazurier was arrested in 2012 on the basis of a complaint made by his Indian wife. He was released on bail four months later, and was suspended from his job.

