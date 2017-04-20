Nation & World

April 20, 2017 7:29 AM

Egypt army says kills 19 Islamic extremists in north Sinai

The Associated Press
CAIRO

The Egyptian military says its air force has killed 19 Islamic extremists in the volatile Sinai Peninsula.

It says in a statement Thursday that the strikes in northern and central Sinai on "terrorist strongholds" of the local Islamic State group affiliate also destroyed four vehicles.

The announcement comes two days after police said they killed one of the militants involved in an attack on a checkpoint that killed a policeman near south Sinai's famed Saint Catherine's Monastery earlier this week.

The military claims to kill hundreds of militants in the area each year, although it rarely offers proof and journalists and non-residents are banned from the area. Hundreds of security forces have been killed.

The IS-led insurgency is centered in northern Sinai, but militants have occasionally struck farther south.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos