2 dead after rail cars carrying logs hit work crew in Canada

The Associated Press
WOSS, British Columbia

Canadian police say rail cars loaded with logs crashed into an unsuspecting work crew, killing two people and injuring three in a small town on Vancouver Island on the Pacific coast.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says the accident happened Thursday in Woss, which is in the northern part of the island.

RCMP Cpl. Tammy Douglas says the train cars derailed and it took a significant effort by rescue crews to deal with those who were trapped.

The rail cars were not connected to a train engine. The area is a transfer zone where loaded rail cars pass through before being connected to locomotives.

