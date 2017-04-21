Nation & World

April 21, 2017 5:48 AM

Israel reopens Egypt crossing after security assessment

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel has reopened its border crossing to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula shut over a week ago over intelligence warnings of possible attacks.

Israel's counterterrorism office said on Friday the Taba crossing is reopened but warned that the threat to Israelis in Sinai remains "severe, concrete and immediate."

It recommended against visiting Sinai now and advised those already there to "leave immediately."

Israel shut the border a day after militants in Egypt bombed two churches earlier this month, killing dozens of Christian worshippers during Palm Sunday ceremonies.

Earlier this week, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a policeman and wounded at least three in Sinai, near a tourist area along the Red Sea coast.

Sinai is popular with Israeli tourists for its pristine beaches and coral reefs.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos