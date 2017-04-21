Nation & World

April 21, 2017 7:20 AM

Controversial Florida prosecutors receives noose in the mail

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

An investigation is underway after a noose was mailed to the office of a Florida prosecutor who refuses to seek the death penalty in cases.

Orange County Sheriff's officials say the first letter arrived March 20 at the office of Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2pKm3gi ) reports a clerk saw a racist message scrawled on an envelope addressed to Ayala, who is Florida's first African-America state attorney. About a week later, the clerk found a second letter containing a noose made out of green twine and taped to a postcard.

The sheriff's office redacted the contents of both letters.

Gov. Rick Scott reassigned 23 of Ayala's capital murder cases after she announced her refusal to seek the death penalty. Ayala is suing Scott, claiming he can't remove her from the cases.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos