Nation & World

April 22, 2017 11:42 PM

US carrier heading for Korea trains with Japanese destroyers

The Associated Press
TOKYO

An American aircraft carrier heading toward the Korean Peninsula is conducting a joint exercise with Japanese naval ships in the Philippine Sea.

The U.S. Navy said in a statement that two Japanese destroyers joined the USS Carl Vinson carrier and two other U.S. warships Sunday as they continued their journey north in the western Pacific Ocean.

The Vinson canceled a scheduled visit to Australia to divert toward North Korea in a show of force, though it still conducted a curtailed training exercise with Australia before doing so.

Two Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers left Sasebo port in southern Japan on Friday to join the Vinson strike group. The U.S. group also includes a guided-missile cruiser and a guided-missile destroyer.

The exercise is designed to improve maritime response and defense capabilities.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos