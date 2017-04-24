Nation & World

April 24, 2017 6:07 AM

6 bodies recovered off Greek island of Lesbos, 1 woman saved

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece

Greece's coast guard says six bodies have been recovered from the sea off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, while one person has been rescued.

The coast guard said a Greek navy vessel located the bodies, believed to be of migrants attempting to enter Greece from Turkey clandestinely, on Monday. Five were recovered by the European border patrol agency Frontex, while one was recovered by the coast guard.

The six dead were one man, four women and a boy. The coast guard rescued a pregnant woman from the water and transported her to Lesbos.

It was unclear how many others might be missing in the incident. Vessels from the Greek coast guard and navy, Frontex and a private boat have undertaken a search operation.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos