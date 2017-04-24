Angola plans Aug. 23 vote, signaling end to dos Santos rule

A report says Angola has set its presidential election for Aug. 23.
The Portuguese news agency Lusa says an advisory body to President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has approved the date for general elections.
Monday's move by the Council of the Republic of Angola follows a statement by dos Santos earlier this year that he would not run in the election, ending a rule of nearly four decades.
Dos Santos has said Defense Minister Joao Lourenco will be the ruling MPLA party's candidate for president. Dos Santos is to remain party leader.
One of Africa's longest-serving leaders, dos Santos has led Angola since 1979. The oil-rich southern African nation was ripped by civil war until 2002. Its economy has struggled recently because of the global fall in commodity prices.
