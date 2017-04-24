Nation & World

April 24, 2017 11:26 PM

Davidson sparks 8-run 6th as White Sox rout Royals 12-1

By JOHN JACKSON Associated Press
CHICAGO

Matt Davidson had two hits and three RBIs in an eight-run sixth, Chicago's highest-scoring inning in five years, and the White Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 12-1 on Monday night.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-0) lowered his ERA to 2.00, allowing an unearned run and two hits in eight innings.

Davidson set a career-high with three hits and tied his best with four RBIs. Melky Cabrera, Todd Frazier and Tyler Saladino drove in two runs each for the White Sox, who out-hit the Royals 15-2.

Chicago put together its high-scoring inning since a nine-run fifth against Texas on July 3, 2012. The Royals have lost five straight and scored a major league-low 47 runs.

Jason Vargas (3-1) gave up four runs — three earned — and seven hits in five innings. His ERA rose from a big league-best 0.44 to 1.40.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:44

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 2:18

Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 1:26

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

View More Video

Nation & World Videos