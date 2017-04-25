Nation & World

April 25, 2017 8:47 AM

Partner of cop who shot Rice 'I didn't know it was a kid'

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

The partner of a Cleveland officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir (tuh-MEER') Rice recalls pleading for a faster response from medics as the wounded boy's condition worsened.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2oZdxvu ) reports the newly public recorded police interviews were done within days of the November 2014 death of Rice, who'd been playing with a pellet gun.

In one video, Officer Frank Garmback chokes up as he describes spotting the suspect with an apparent handgun before his partner fired. Garmback pauses, puts his hands over his face, then says quietly: "I didn't know it was a kid."

Their police union says the officers did nothing wrong.

A grand jury declined to indict them, but they face administrative charges not directly related to the shooting.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos