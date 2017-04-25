Nation & World

April 25, 2017 10:31 AM

Report: Saints, running back Peterson agree on contract

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have not announced a deal, but Peterson tells ESPN in a statement that he's agreed to play in New Orleans.

Peterson has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, surpassing 1,000 yards rushing in a season seven times and 2,000 yards once.

However, he played in only three games last season before being sidelined by a knee injury. He also missed 15 games in 2014 because of a child abuse case in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless assault. The victim was his son, then 4 years old.

Peterson's last full season was in 2015, when he had 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas 1:19

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas
Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right 2:06

Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right
Preview: 2016 Super Bowl commercials 0:48

Preview: 2016 Super Bowl commercials

View More Video

Nation & World Videos