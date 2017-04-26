Nation & World

April 26, 2017 10:37 AM

WFP says food shipment blocked by Burundi has turned back

The Associated Press
BUJUMBURA, Burundi

The U.N.'s World Food Program says a convoy of food aid blocked from entering Burundi has returned to Rwanda.

Peter Smerdon, a WFP official in East Africa, said Wednesday that authorities in Burundi prevented the convoy from entering the country because of "security issues."

He said the food was a regular shipment of WFP aid from Rwanda into Burundi, where it would have fed about 112,000 people.

WFP says more than half of Burundians are chronically malnourished.

The East African country has seen almost two years of deadly political violence over President Pierre Nkurunziza's stay in power.

Rwanda and Burundi have seen a rise in tensions, with Burundi's government claiming that rebel forces have been trained and armed in Rwanda. Rwanda denies the allegations.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos