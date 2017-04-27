Nation & World

April 27, 2017 4:11 AM

Texas House OKs 'sanctuary city' ban with tough jail penalty

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

The Texas House has approved a strict ban on "sanctuary cities" in the country's second-largest state, seeking to empower police to enforce federal immigration law against anyone they detain and threatening to jail police chiefs and sheriffs who refuse to do so.

Thursday's 93-54 vote followed 15-plus hours of emotional debate, much of it from outnumbered Democrats powerless to stop the bill.

Under it, the state could withhold funding from local governments for acting as sanctuary cities, even as the Trump administration's efforts to do so nationally have hit roadblocks.

Other Republican-controlled states have pushed for similar polices in recent years. But Texas would be the first where police chiefs and sheriffs could be jailed for not helping enforce immigration law.

Texas' state Senate previously passed a similar bill.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos