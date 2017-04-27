Nation & World

April 27, 2017 9:07 AM

British man, wife detained on Turkish-Syrian border

By SUZAN FRASER and PAISLEY DODDS The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

An official says a British man and his wife have been detained on the Turkish border after arriving from an area of Syria held by the Islamic State group.

A European security official familiar with the case confirmed Thursday that Stefan Aristidou and his wife were stopped last week. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about the investigation, said the man came from north London.

The official says it is not immediately clear why Aristidou had traveled to IS-controlled territory. The official could not immediately confirm the identity of Aristidou's wife.

A British Foreign Office spokesperson says British authorities are in contact with Turkish authorities "following the detention of a British man on the Turkey/Syria border."

