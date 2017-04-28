Nation & World

April 28, 2017 5:40 AM

Prosecutors demand 3½ years for jailed Russian blogger

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russian prosecutors are demanding that a blogger spend 3½ years in prison for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church.

The trial of Ruslan Sokolovsky wrapped up Friday in the city of Yekaterinburg. The judge said a verdict would be issued May 11.

The 22-year-old Sokolovsky has been in detention since October, after posting a video on his blog showing him playing the smartphone game in a church built on the supposed spot where the last Russian tsar and his family were killed.

He is charged with inciting religious hatred. It is the same offense that sent two women from the Pussy Riot punk collective to prison for two years in 2012.

The state RIA Novosti news agency quoted Sokolovsky's lawyer saying he hoped for acquittal or a suspended sentence.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos