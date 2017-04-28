Nation & World

April 28, 2017 7:29 AM

Poland's ruling Party backs out of plan to expand Warsaw

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's ruling party says it is halting a plan to expand the capital city following protests, saying it needs more consultation with the people.

The populist Law and Justice party previously had dropped plans to toughen Poland's anti-abortion law and reversed the liberalization of forestry law that had led to excessive logging.

The plan to enlarge Warsaw by incorporating 32 neighboring municipalities also provoked protests. Critics said it was aimed at helping Law and Justice win power in Warsaw, where it is much less popular then in the surrounding municipalities. The party argued that it wanted to help the suburbs develop.

The plan's author, Jacek Sasin, said Friday it was to be withdrawn from parliament and submitted to extensive public debate.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos