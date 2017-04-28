Nation & World

April 28, 2017 9:03 AM

Body parts found in Michigan probe into missing person

The Associated Press
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Authorities say a young man has been arrested after body parts were found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in suburban Detroit.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham tells The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens that Thursday's discovery in Ray Township is "related to a missing person's case." He says additional body parts have been located elsewhere in northern Macomb County.

Wickersham says he'll release additional information at a news conference on Friday.

The newspaper and WJBK-TV report a suspect was arrested. Jail records say the 19-year-old has been in custody since Thursday on an open murder charge.

Sheriff's investigators spent much of Thursday at the home. The remains were turned over to the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos