News
Sports
To Do
Obituaries
80°
Full Menu
80°
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Special Sections
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Local News
Photos
Crime
Databases
Education
Job Spotlight
Georgia
Business
Nation/World
Lottery
Sports
Sports
Alabama
Auburn
Braves
Columbus State University
Cottonmouths
Falcons
Hawks
High Schools
UGA
Blogs & Columns
War Eagle Extra
Bulldogs Blog
Valley Preps
Guerry Clegg
Politics
Politics
Elections
ToDo
ToDo
Living
Dining
Celebrations
Outdoors
Faith
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columns
Blogs & Columns
War Eagle Extra
Bulldogs Blog
Guerry Clegg
Tim Chitwood
Richard Hyatt
Ledger Inquirer
Valley Preps
Chuck Williams
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes
Alva James-Johnson
Natalia Naman Temesgen
Chris Johnson
Opinion
Opinion
Forum
Letters
Dusty Nix
Sound Off
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
About Us
Nation & World
April 28, 2017 11:54 PM
SOUTH
The Associated Press
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Carson-Newman 11, Catawba 2
Lincoln Memorial 11, Tusculum 7
Newberry 7, Mars Hill 6
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
22 days ago
U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
0:36
22 days ago
U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
2:53
22 days ago
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
1:27
a month ago
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program
View More Video
Nation & World
Congress backs one more week of government spending, averts shutdown
Rays hit 4 homers, beat slumping Blue Jays 7-4
Morton fans 12, Astros win 9-4 in A's 5th straight loss
N. Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes
Holliday HR in 10th, Yanks rally from 8 down, top O's 14-11
Nation & World
Nation & World Videos
Subscriptions
e-Edition
Home Delivery
Digital Subscriptions
Customer Service
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Newspapers in Education
Social, Mobile & More
Mobile
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Advertising
Digital Solutions
Niche Solutions
Print Solutions
Place a Classified
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Comments