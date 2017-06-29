Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez roars as he walks through the dugout after his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez roars as he walks through the dugout after his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo
Nation & World

June 29, 2017 11:07 PM

Price, Betts, Ramirez lead Red Sox over Twins 6-3

By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press
BOSTON

David Price won for the second time in three starts, Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit solo home runs, and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Thursday night.

Tzu-Wei Lin singled and tripled for his first big league multihit game. Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits and an RBI.

Price (3-2) threw a season-high 112 pitches over seven innings, allowing three runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Craig Kimbrel pitched a one-hit ninth for his AL-leading 22nd save in 23 chances, finishing Boston's last home game before the All-Star break.

Kyle Gibson (4-6) allowed five runs — three earned — and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

