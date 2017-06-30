Nation & World

June 30, 2017 7:24 AM

Recent high school graduate fatally shot in road rage crash

The Associated Press
WEST GOSHEN, Pa.

Authorities say a recent Pennsylvania high school graduate was shot in the head and killed in a road rage incident.

The Chester County District Attorney's office says 18-year-old Bianca Roberson was shot by another driver as the two tried to merge into a single lane in West Goshen on Wednesday.

Roberson's car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch. Investigators say the shooter fled, driving down the highway in a red pickup truck.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School. She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall.

District Attorney Thomas Hogan calls the shooting a "totally random, senseless act of violence." Hogan says Roberson's family is devastated.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:48

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses
Mayflies swarm gas station 0:55

Mayflies swarm gas station
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

View More Video

Nation & World Videos