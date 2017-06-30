Q&A: Coin to mark Alaska's landmark 1945 civil rights law

This undated image provided by the U.S. Mint shows coin designs featuring Elizabeth Peratrovich, scheduled to be unveiled in 2020. Peratrovich, an Alaska Native woman whose passionate testimony is credited with swaying the Alaska Territorial Legislature into passing an anti-discrimination bill nearly 20 years before the Civil Rights Act of 1964, will be featured on a new $1 coin honoring Native American civil rights leaders. U.S. Mint via AP)