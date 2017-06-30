Flags raised marking Hong Kong handover's 20th anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the Chinese troops of People's Liberation Army
PLA) Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Chinese President landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
Pro-democracy activists hold photos of detained activists including Liu Xia, top right, as they march towards the hotel where the Chinese President is staying to attempt to deliver their demands in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
Pro-democracy activists try to get past a security barricade to deliver their demands to the Chinese President in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, sings with Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, fourth left, and chief executive-elect Carrie Lam, fourth right, and Hong Kong artists during the grand variety show as part of a ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017.
A pro-democracy activist holds photos of detained Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo during a protest in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
