Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his wife Peng Liyuan, right, attend the grand variety show as part of a ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Kin Cheung AP Photo
Nation & World

June 30, 2017 8:38 PM

Flags raised marking Hong Kong handover's 20th anniversary

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

The flags of China and Hong Kong have been raised in a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Chinese rule over Hong Kong.

The territory's incoming chief executive Carrie Lam was among the dignitaries present for Saturday's outdoor ceremony at a harbor-side convention center.

A few streets away, a small group of pro-democracy protesters clashed with police and pro-China counter-protesters.

Police on Wednesday arrested 26 people after they climbed onto a giant flower sculpture symbolizing Hong Kong's reunification with China. Protesters fear Beijing's ruling Communist Party is eroding the financial center's civil liberties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and will preside over Lam's inauguration before returning to Beijing later Saturday.

Xi's three-day visit aimed at stirring Chinese patriotism in the former British colony people has prompted a massive police presence.

