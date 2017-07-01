AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

Trump doesn't seem to be heeding calls to tone down tweets
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump escalated an intensely personal feud with two high-profile talk show hosts Saturday, suggesting without evidence that their network is biased against him.
The president's stream of insults has pained politicians from both parties who have appealed to him, without apparent success, to stop the 140-character bursts of character attacks and focus on running the country.
Trump lashed out at Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," on Twitter on Saturday. From his New Jersey golf club, he said: "Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses."
Trump also said that Greta Van Susteren lost her nightly show on MSNBC because she "refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!'" MSNBC confirmed this week that Van Susteren, previously a longtime anchor at Fox News, was being replaced.
NBC declined comment on all the tweets Saturday from the president. "Morning Joe" just finished the highest-rated quarter in the show's history. MSNBC never officially gave a reason for replacing Van Susteren's show; it did, however, lag in the ratings compared with the network's other shows.
Trump upset states not fully cooperating with voting panel
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is upset that all states aren't fully cooperating with his voting commission's request for detailed information about every voter in the United States.
Some of the most populous ones, including California and New York, are refusing to comply. But even some conservative states that voted for Trump, such as Texas, say they can provide only partial responses based on what is legally allowed under state law.
"Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide?" Trump said in a tweet Saturday.
Given the mishmash of information Trump's commission will receive, it's unclear how useful it will be or what the commission will do with it. Trump established the commission to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, but Democrats have blasted it as a biased panel that is merely looking for ways to suppress the vote.
New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, a Democrat who is a member of Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, defended the request Friday. He said the commission expected that many states would only partially comply because open records laws differ from state to state.
Police: Doc hunted ex-colleague before shooting rampage
NEW YORK (AP) — A doctor angry that his career was derailed at a New York City hospital toted an assault rifle past security in search of a colleague he was going to hold responsible. When that person wasn't there, he opened fire anyway, killing a doctor who was only there covering a shift as a favor, authorities said Saturday.
The new details of Dr. Henry Bello's rampage emerged along with an email rant against colleagues he blamed for forcing him to resign from Bronx Lebanon Hospital amid sexual harassment allegations two years earlier. The email was sent to the New York Daily News just two hours before the shooting Friday afternoon that left six other people wounded and Bello dead from a self-inflicted shot.
"This hospital terminated my road to a licensure to practice medicine," the email said. "First, I was told it was because I always kept to myself. Then it was because of an altercation with a nurse."
He also blamed a doctor for blocking his chances at practicing medicine.
Bello had warned his former colleagues when he was forced out in 2015 that he would return someday to kill them.
Police: Club shooting that injured 28 may be gang-related
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Clubgoers screamed and scrambled for cover as dozens of gunshots rang out during a rap concert in downtown Little Rock early Saturday, leaving 28 people injured from an 11-second melee that police said may be gang-related.
Police Chief Kenton Buckner said investigators believe multiple people fired shots and that the shooting could be connected other violence in the city in recent days. All of the victims were expected to survive the shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge, and Buckner credited the work of first responders for that.
Twenty-five people between the ages of 16 and 35 suffered gunshot wounds, and three others were injured while fleeing the club. Two people were in critical condition Saturday afternoon, Buckner said. Police said they did not have any suspects in custody, and did not know how many shooters there were.
Courtney Swanigan, 23, told The Associated Press that when the gunfire rang out, "I just closed my eyes, got down on the ground and put my hands on my head."
City officials said they would move Monday to shut down the club under a "criminal abatement" program. State regulators suspended the club's liquor license earlier Saturday and Stodola said the property's manager was delivering an eviction notice.
AP FACT CHECK: When a swoopy line on a chart misleads
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oh, those charts.
President Donald Trump passed one around on Twitter in recent days, and it showing spending on Medicaid rising for years in the future under the stalled Republican health care bill. You'd never know from his chart's mountain-climbing line , or his rhetoric, that the bill would inflict deep cuts in the program.
A drawing can be made to show what the person making the display wants people to see, even using correct numbers, but in a way that obscures reality. Similarly, Vice President Mike Pence had a chart onstage weeks ago showing how enrollment under the Obama-era health law fell far short of predictions. That's only because Pence and his chart ignored the estimated 12 million low-income people covered under the overhaul's Medicaid expansion.
Trump's tweet came during a week of tussling over the Senate Republican health bill, a White House cheerleading session for U.S. energy and assertions by the president on trade — subjects producing a variety of statements that call for scrutiny.
A sampling:
In final stages of Mosul fight, US plays larger role
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — The day after Iraq's prime minister declared an end to the Islamic State group's caliphate, U.S. Army Col. Pat Work and a small team of about a dozen soldiers drove through western Mosul in two unmarked armored vehicles to warn Iraqi forces of a pressing threat: friendly fire.
The American colonel had a series of urgent face-to-face meetings with generals from the Iraqi Army, the federal police and the Iraqi special forces ahead of a major offensive Saturday morning to drive out the remaining IS positions in Mosul.
American troops are taking on an increasingly prominent role in the fight. Once largely restricted to working within highly fortified Iraqi bases, U.S. commanders now travel in and around Mosul with small teams of soldiers, sharing intelligence and advising plans of attack, revealing how the U.S. role in Iraq has steadily deepened throughout the operation to retake the country's second largest city.
The gains in the Old City bringing Iraqi troops closer to victory against IS in Mosul have also meant the three branches of the country's security forces are now fighting in closer quarters than ever before.
Weaving in and out of civilian traffic along the city's main thoroughfares, thick plumes of black smoke from airstrikes and artillery were just visible on the horizon from Work's convoy. He explained that the new battle space and lingering communication shortcomings mean Iraqi ground troops are at increased risk of being hit by non-precision fire like mortars and artillery launched by their partner Iraqi forces
Prices rise, partitions fall under new Utah liquor law
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A trendy downtown Salt Lake City seafood restaurant started business Saturday with glass-smashing and champagne, a symbolic gesture in its emancipation from Utah's so-called "Zion Curtains" alcohol law.
"It feels fabulous and liberating. It's a hallelujah moment," said Joel LaSalle, owner of Current Fish & Oyster. "It'll make our restaurant twice as beautiful because you can actually see the $100,000 bar and wall."
The new liquor law went into effect Saturday, making wine, liquor and higher-alcohol beer more expensive while also allowing some restaurants to take down walls and partitions that were meant to prevent customers from seeing their alcoholic drinks being mixed and poured.
The broad liquor law passed in March eased a longtime requirement that drinks be prepared behind barriers known as "Zion Curtains," typically glass walls or back rooms. It's based on the premise that the barriers shield children from alcohol culture and what some perceive as the glamour of bartending, and prevents underage drinking.
The Zion Curtain nickname is a reference to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which teaches its members to avoid alcohol and plays an influential role in state liquor policy.
Spanish speakers are all but ignored by Trump's White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump White House no habla español. Well, un poquito.
After a succession of administrations that embraced Spanish-language content, President Donald Trump's White House is all but ignoring Spanish speakers even though he has a robust online presence in English.
His administration has yet to offer a Spanish White House website. It has eliminated the position of director of Hispanic media outreach. And its Spanish-language Twitter account is heavy with English text and features sloppy translations.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in January that the administration had its "IT folks working overtime" to roll out a new Spanish language site after WhiteHouse.gov/espanol went dark in the hours after Trump took office.
"Trust me, it's going to take a little bit more time, but we're working piece by piece to get that done," Spicer said at the time. More than five months later, the site still urges readers to "STAY TUNED."
Tourists, locals buy Nevada's legal recreational marijuana
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cheers and long lines of tourists and locals alike greeted the first day of sales of recreational marijuana on Saturday as Nevada became the fifth state with stores selling pot to the public in a market that is expected to outpace all others in the U.S. thanks to the millions of visitors who flock to Las Vegas each year.
Veteran consumers, first-timers, twenty-somethings and retirees were among those who defied triple-digit temperatures before they made it into stores across the Las Vegas area, some of which opened shortly after midnight and later provided free water, live music, valet parking and coveted promotions on their valuable product. Eager employees guided customers and answered questions from product potency to Nevada's consumption regulations.
Minnesota resident Edgar Rosas Lorenzo on Saturday flew with his family to Sin City for his sister's wedding. But even before he checked in to his hotel, he stopped at a dispensary on the Las Vegas Strip.
Lorenzo, 21, said he learned of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada while he was at the airport waiting for his flight to depart. He drove with his sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law from the rental car facility in Las Vegas straight to the dispensary. They waited in line about 40 minutes before he could buy one-eighth of an ounce of marijuana and hemp wraps.
"It was worth the wait. I'm going to come get some more tomorrow," Lorenzo said after paying about $60 in cash at Essence dispensary. "It helps me sleep. I get back pain. I have a slipped disk."
Hundreds of thousands rally for LGBTI rights in Madrid
MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people marched Saturday in a global gay pride demonstration in Madrid under tight security, and a parade of 52 floats took the festivities through the Spanish capital and into the night.
The rally was led by all of Spain's major political parties, both left and right, who carried a large banner that read "For LGBTI Rights All Over the World." Behind them came a slow-moving mass of people decked out in rainbow flags and colorful outfits, dancing to music under the southern European sun.
The march included several groups from other countries, including the United States and Britain, as well as groups ranging from rural lesbians to gay and lesbian police officers.
"For all the people in countries who are suffering persecution, we have to celebrate and make visible our pride," Jesus Generelo, the head of the Spanish federation of LGBT people, told a large crowd from an outdoor stage after the march.
Four activists read a manifesto that urged the European Union to help export LGBTI rights around the world, with particular emphasis on Chechnya, Russia, and other countries that discriminate, criminalize or torture gay people. It also demanded that the World Health Organization stop categorizing transgender identity as a mental illness.
