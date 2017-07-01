Nation & World

July 01, 2017 12:22 PM

Syria says chemical attack probe work of 'sick mind'

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

Syria's government has harshly criticized the international chemical weapons watchdog probe that concluded sarin gas was used in a deadly attack in Syria, saying it relied on the testimonies of "terrorists" and was false.

Syria's Foreign Ministry in a statement Saturday called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to prepare "impartial and credible reports thart have not been subjected to extortions by countries and parties that prevent it from reaching the truth." The ministry calls the findings "the creation of a sick mind."

The findings released Friday concluded that sarin nerve gas was used in the April 4 attack on Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province, killing more than 90 people, including women and children. But the report stopped short of assigning responsibility.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

View More Video

Nation & World Videos