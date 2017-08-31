Nation & World

August 31, 2017 10:20 PM

3 weeks from New Zealand election, poll puts liberals ahead

The Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Three weeks before a general election, the dramatic rise of New Zealand opposition leader Jacinda Ardern has been highlighted by an opinion poll that puts her liberal party ahead of the ruling conservatives for the first time in more than a decade.

The unexpected result caused the New Zealand dollar to drop late Thursday before regaining some ground as traders priced in an uncertain election outcome.

Commissioned by Television New Zealand, the poll indicated that Ardern's Labour Party is favored by 43 percent of voters, compared to 41 percent who favor the incumbent National Party, led by Prime Minister Bill English.

A similar poll taken just before 37-year-old Ardern took the reins a month ago showed the Labour Party on 24 percent support and the National Party on 47 percent.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday 1:23

Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday

Pause

  • What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

    Here's a look at what TSA says you can expect during a pat down screening. This video was produced by TSA in March 2017.

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

View more video

Nation & World