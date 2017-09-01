High school junior tosses TD on first pass of her career

Nation & World

COOPER CITY, Fla.

A Florida high school junior threw for a touchdown on the very first pass of her high school football career.

It was just the third snap from center for Holly Neher in her debut Thursday night for Hollywood Hills High School. It was a 42-yard scoring play to Alexander Shelton late in the fourth quarter of a 21-7 loss to Hallandale High School.

Neher tells the Miami Herald she was "pretty excited."

She's not the first female to play quarterback in Broward County, which is north of Miami in South Florida. But she's the first to throw a touchdown pass. In 2012, South Plantation's Erin Dimeglio played quarterback.

Neher finished the game going 2 for 4 with 66 yards — and one touchdown pass.

