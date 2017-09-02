Nation & World

September 2, 2017 10:14 AM

Kenya president warns judiciary after it nullifies election

By TOM ODULA Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's president promised Saturday to "fix" the judicial system a day after the Supreme Court nullified his re-election, and he warned the chief justice and judiciary not to interfere with the electoral commission as the country prepares for a new presidential vote.

President Uhuru Kenyatta again accused the court of overturning the will of the people after he had been declared the winner of the Aug. 8 election. The court on Friday said the electoral commission had committed irregularities in the vote and called for a new election within 60 days.

The judiciary has a "problem," Kenyatta said in comments to elected officials from county assemblies. He also announced the start of his new campaign.

"We shall show you in 60 days that the will of the people cannot be overturned," Kenyatta said. "We will come back and revisit this issue ... Going forward, we must fix it."

Kenyatta on Friday called the court "crooks."

Opposition leader Raila Odinga had petitioned the court challenging Kenyatta's win, claiming manipulation. He now wants the electoral commission disbanded.

The commission's chairman has promised changes in personnel ahead of the vote and invited the prosecution of any staffer found to have manipulated results.

Kenyatta's party deputy chief whip in the Senate, Irungu Kangata, said Friday the party will use its numerical strength in parliament to stop any attempt to disband the commission.

Constitutional lawyer Bob Mkangi said the electoral commission likely will not be disbanded unless the commissioners resign or lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties reach a negotiated settlement. Using other ways, such as forming a tribunal, would be time-consuming, he said.

"With the shortness of time it would very difficult to organize a campaign and go after these guys. It's likely the (commission) will conduct elections as constituted," Mkangi said.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Blue Devils cheer with their team Fat Heads 2:05

Blue Devils cheer with their team Fat Heads

Pause
Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014. 5:07

File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014.

Shannon Phillips talks about addiction recovery 2:43

Shannon Phillips talks about addiction recovery

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse 2:35

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse

What's a balloon meister? Find out here. 1:22

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Animal Control pulls dog from Chattahoochee River 1:01

Animal Control pulls dog from Chattahoochee River

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 0:40

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

Alabama football fans in Phenix City show their spirit 1:18

Alabama football fans in Phenix City show their spirit

  • What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

    Here's a look at what TSA says you can expect during a pat down screening. This video was produced by TSA in March 2017.

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

View more video

Nation & World