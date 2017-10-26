New 'Amazon Key' allows delivery drivers to enter your home. Twitter users think it’s ridiculous.

Amazon announced a new product Wednesday that would allow delivery drivers to drop off packages inside a customer’s home and social media almost immediately wondered if this could be a good idea.
Amazon Key is exclusively for Prime members and allows a delivery driver to unlock a door and drop off the package right inside a doorway, according to a news release from Amazon. Customers can start using the service on Nov. 8 by purchasing a kit (includes a smart lock from Yale or Kwikset and a Cloud Cam) starting at $249.99.
After ordering the kit, customers can schedule a time and date for free installation, according to the Amazon Key product description. You can also install it yourself.
Once the keypad and camera are set up, customers will receive real-time alerts on their phone when the delivery driver is dropping off a package. They can also watch it live using the Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition), or review the video clip after the delivery.
The camera starts recording once Amazon verifies the driver is at the right address and near the door. The door is unlocked remotely using an encrypted authentication process. Amazon drivers do not have any special codes or keys giving them access to the home. Once the door is unlocked, drivers will place the package just inside the door. To finish the job, they send a request to relock the door, according to the release.
Amazon says the product can also be used if guests or workers need to get inside. Users can give complete access to select users, or set up temporary access for people like electricians, house cleaners or guests.
The company also plans to offer use of Amazon Key for services like cleaning by Merry Maids, dog walkers on Rover.com “as well as over 1,200 services from providers across 60 professions via Amazon Home Services,” according to the release.
Twitter users commented on whether or not this would be safe or a smart idea for homeowners.
Or if the new service could possibly take a more frightening turn.
Will pets be affected?
Amazon does note that users should not schedule a delivery if their pet will be in the delivery area.
For now, the service is only available in the following cities and surrounding areas:
- Atlanta, GA
- Austin, TX
- Baltimore, MD
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Cincinnati, OH
- Cleveland, OH
- Dallas, TX
- Denver, CO
- Detroit, MI
- Houston, TX
- Indianapolis, IN
- Jacksonville, FL
- Kansas City, KS
- Los Angeles and Orange County, CA
- Louisville, KY
- Miami, FL
- Milwaukee, WI
- Minneapolis and St. Paul, MN
- Nashville, TN
- Newark, NJ
- Orlando, FL
- Philadelphia, PA
- Phoenix, AZ
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Portland, OR
- Richmond, VA
- Sacramento, CA
- Salt Lake City, UT
- San Antonio, TX
- San Diego, CA
- San Francisco Bay area, CA
- Sarasota, FL
- Seattle and Eastside, WA
- St. Louis, MO
- Tampa, FL
- Washington, DC metro area
